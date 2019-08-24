1 person struck in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in San Jose respond to reports of a shooting on Saturday morning.

Around 11:51 a.m. police found a 17-year-old boy suffering at least one gunshot wound near the 3200 block of Williamsburg Drive.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

At this time, there is no suspect description.

Police are investigating the motive of the shooting.

19-236-0489

8-24-19, 11:51 AM, @SanJosePD investigating a person shot in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Dr. The suspect fled the scene. No suspect description at this time.

