SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting near a middle school in San Jose, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of N. 4th Street, near Muwekma Ohlone Middle School.

One man was shot and has life-threatening injuries, officials say.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time.

