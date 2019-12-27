Police respond to shooting reported in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police officers are currently investigating a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred on the 2400 block of Durant Avenue.

Officials say this is not an active shooter situation.

As of 8:16 p.m., no injuries have been reported.

Officers say they will continue to stay in the area to investigate.

No additional details have been made available at this time.

