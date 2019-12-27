Police respond to shooting reported in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police officers are currently investigating a report of a shooting, according to authorities.
The shooting occurred on the 2400 block of Durant Avenue.
Officials say this is not an active shooter situation.
As of 8:16 p.m., no injuries have been reported.
Officers say they will continue to stay in the area to investigate.
No additional details have been made available at this time.
Check back for updates as this story is developing.
