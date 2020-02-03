Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Police respond to shots fired at San Francisco bar

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PD_San-Francisco-Police-_SFPD-generic-_215387

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police officers and San Francisco’s Sheriff’s deputies responded to shot fires at a bar Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported on the 700 block of 3rd Street in San Francisco a little after 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a maroon SUV, heading northbound on 4th Street and struck a gray sedan that was traveling southbound 4th Street near Townsend Street.

The suspect car kept driving and crashed into a streetlight pole before the man got out of the car and began to run away.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News