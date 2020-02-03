Police respond to shots fired at San Francisco bar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police officers and San Francisco’s Sheriff’s deputies responded to shot fires at a bar Sunday evening.
The shooting was reported on the 700 block of 3rd Street in San Francisco a little after 7 p.m.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a maroon SUV, heading northbound on 4th Street and struck a gray sedan that was traveling southbound 4th Street near Townsend Street.
The suspect car kept driving and crashed into a streetlight pole before the man got out of the car and began to run away.
After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.
No injuries have been reported.
