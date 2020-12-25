Police respond to stabbing in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are responding to the scene of a stabbing Thursday night, according to authorities.

One male victim was stabbed near Monterey Road and Southide Drive in San Jose.

No information on the suspect nor victim is available at this time.

San Jose police say they will release more details when they are available.

Check back for updates

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News