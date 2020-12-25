Police respond to stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are responding to the scene of a stabbing Thursday night, according to authorities.

One male victim was stabbed near Monterey Road and Southide Drive in San Jose.

No information on the suspect nor victim is available at this time.

Units are currently at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Monterey Rd and Southide Dr. One male victim. No suspect information. More details when they are available. pic.twitter.com/wyrLNCdHmH — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 25, 2020

San Jose police say they will release more details when they are available.

Check back for updates