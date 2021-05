SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are responding to a stabbing near San Jose State University Sunday afternoon.

Police are at the scene in the area of S 2nd Street and Margaret Street in San Jose.

One man has life-threatening injuries, officials said.

