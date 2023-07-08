(BCN) — Oakland police responding to a report of a vehicle collision Wednesday in the 7400 block of MacArthur Boulevard found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The collision was reported to police at 8:15 p.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821, or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

