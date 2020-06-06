Police responding to ‘multiple critical incidents’ in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz police are responding to multiple critical incidents in Santa Cruz County, officials announced Saturday afternoon.
Police were investigating a shooting and say there was an active threat near Alba Road and Highway 9 in Ben Lomond.
At least one suspect in custody, officials said in an update at 3:40 p.m. They are encouraging the public to still avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
All available units are supporting a multi-agency effort.
No additional details are being released at this time.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
