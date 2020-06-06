Police responding to ‘multiple critical incidents’ in Santa Cruz County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz police are responding to multiple critical incidents in Santa Cruz County, officials announced Saturday afternoon.

Police were investigating a shooting and say there was an active threat near Alba Road and Highway 9 in Ben Lomond.

At least one suspect in custody, officials said in an update at 3:40 p.m. They are encouraging the public to still avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

All available units are supporting a multi-agency effort.

No additional details are being released at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

Happening Now: SCPD units are responding to multiple critical incidents in Santa Cruz County. More info to follow.

All available units are supporting a multi-agency effort. Only call 9-1-1 if you have a real emergency. Calls for service in @CityofSantaCruz may experience delays. — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) June 6, 2020

Latest News Headlines: