Police responding to ‘multiple critical incidents’ in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz police are responding to multiple critical incidents in Santa Cruz County, officials announced Saturday afternoon.

Police were investigating a shooting and say there was an active threat near Alba Road and Highway 9 in Ben Lomond.

At least one suspect in custody, officials said in an update at 3:40 p.m. They are encouraging the public to still avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

All available units are supporting a multi-agency effort.

No additional details are being released at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

