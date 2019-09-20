Police responding to shots fired near San Jose State library

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating a reported shooting near the San Jose State University library, according to SJSUPD.

The location is near the MLK Library on 4th street and San Fernando Street.

Video shows a library window that appears to be shot at.

A text alert was sent out warning people to stay clear of the area.

SJSUPD and SJPD are on the scene.

SJSU Campus Alert: 7:02 p.m.

Shots fired near MLK Library near San Fernarndo and 4th Streets. University police and San Jose police on scene. Stay away from the area. — San Jose State University (@SJSU) September 20, 2019

No arrests have been made.

No further details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.