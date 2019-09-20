Police responding to shots fired near San Jose State library

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating a reported shooting near the San Jose State University library, according to SJSUPD.
The location is near the MLK Library on 4th street and San Fernando Street.
Video shows a library window that appears to be shot at.
A text alert was sent out warning people to stay clear of the area.
SJSUPD and SJPD are on the scene.
No arrests have been made.
No further details are available at this time.
Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.
