Police: San Bruno man arrested for rape of a minor

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — San Bruno Police officers responded to a hospital after reports came in of a minor being treated for a sexual assault that occurred a couple days earlier, according to officials.

After a couple days of investigating, it was revealed that the 16-year-old victim had been forcibly raped by 22-year-old Armando Alejandro Quintana of San Bruno.

San Bruno detectives arrested Quintana in his home without incident.

A search warrant was also issued at the home.

Investigators soon determined that Quintana worked at an after-school program at Belle Air Elementary School.

Police say the victim in this case was not in the program.

“At this time, there is no indication that students in the afterschool program were victimized by Quintana,” the police department said in a press release.

No further details are available at this time.

If you have any helpful information with this case, you are urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.