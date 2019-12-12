Police: San Carlos man arrested for hit-and-run after parking spot dispute

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a parking dispute between two people in San Carlos Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

One woman reportedly was attempting to back into a parking space when the suspect partially moved his car into the parking space behind the victim’s vehicle.

The woman got out of her car and confronted the man, and verbal argument between the two began.

The suspect, 70-year-old Douglas Caraway, proceeded forward in his car towards the victim, hitting her on the side of her leg.

He then stopped his car and the two continued to argue.

The woman backed up from Caraway’s car, but he drove forward and once again, hit her leg.

Caraway parked his car along the west curb of El Camino Real and approached the victim once again.

He gave her his full name, date of birth and told her that if she called the police, he would be at the King Chuan Chinese restaurant in San Carlos.

He left the scene on foot and the victim called the Sheriff’s office for help.

Deputies arrived to the scene then later located Caraway at the King Chuan restaurant where he was escorted out and arrested, per officials.

His car was towed and he was transported and booked into San Mateo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run.

The victim was identified as a woman in her 50s, she declined medical attention.