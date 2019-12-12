Police: San Jose girls soccer coach arrested for inappropriate behavior with minors

SAN JOSE (KRON) — 34-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez self-surrendered on Monday. He was taken into custody and booked on three misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.

Gutierrez is a “walk-on” varsity soccer coach at Gunderson High School in San Jose and a coach for “San Jose Surf” competitive girls soccer team.

“We received information in November that three underage females came forward to claim that the suspect had engaged in inappropriate behavior with them,” Officer Gina Tepoorten said. “So the Internet Crimes Against Children task force followed up and identified the suspect.”

Gunderson High School is part of the San Jose Unified School District, which issued a statement that reads in part:

“This coach, who performed no other work for San Jose Unified, passed his background check. Upon learning of the information, San Jose Unified acted immediately. The individual will not be returning to Gunderson, not any other position in San Jose Unified…”

San Jose Surf issued a statement saying:

“…Upon learning of his charges, we took immediate action and removed him from any/all contact with our players prior to any formal announcement from the authorities. This coach has been dismissed from all duties at the club and will not be returning.”

San Jose Surf says it met with families of the team led by Gutierrez and have not found any evidence to suggest that any inappropriate actions have taken place between the coach and any under-age players on the club.

Police are nonetheless reaching out to any other possible victims.

“When we know that the suspect had numerous contacts with multiple juveniles, we always look to see if there are additional victims,” Tepoorten said. “We know that often times, the victims for one reason or another are afraid to come forward.”