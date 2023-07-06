(KRON) — A San Jose man spent July 4 in jail for allegedly committing crimes involving fireworks, police said Thursday.

Mark Espinoza, 49, is accused of distributing massive quantities of fireworks in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July. According to the San Jose Police Department, its investigators seized over 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks connected to Espinoza.

Espinoza remains behind bars with no bail. His first court appearance in the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice is slated for Thursday afternoon.

The SJPD’s investigation began in early June, when members of the community voiced concerns regarding the illegal use and sale of fireworks in the Alviso neighborhood.

Officers obtained search warrants for the suspect, his vehicles, and his storage units in Milpitas.

“Officers determined Espinoza was responsible for distributing large quantities of fireworks throughout the Bay Area,” SJPD Sgt. Jorge Garibay wrote.

Police seized boxes filled with 1,000 pounds of fireworks. (SJPD photo)

Two days before July 4, SJPD’s Metro Unit and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit Officers arrested Espinoza and booked him into a Santa Clara County Jail.

Espinoza’s arrest was the second major fireworks bust in San Jose this summer. Police said Anthony Dasilva, 45, and Nathaniel Valassis, 25, caused an explosive fire at a public storage facility where they stored fireworks. Witnesses said the June 14 inferno at Public Storage on Blossom Hill Road looked like something out of a “Call Of Duty” video game.

Investigators said they discovered that the two men had stockpiled nearly 40,000 pounds of illegal fireworks worth $2 million in the storage facility.

All types of fireworks — even those labeled “safe and sane” — are illegal in San Jose and most of Santa Clara County. San Jose Municipal Code 10.17.100 states that it is unlawful for any person to possess, store, sell, or explode fireworks.

Police Sgt. Jorge Garibay said police seizing fireworks potentially saves a child from losing a hand, or a house from burning down.

San Jose is also one of the few Bay Area cities that also goes after spectators. Any person who is knowingly present and watching an illegal fireworks display is subject to a fine. “Individuals who see illegal fireworks being discharged are encouraged to file a report and vacate the area as soon as possible,” the city’s website states.