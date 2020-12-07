Police: San Jose man crashed, fled from deadly scene

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — An 18-year-old San Jose resident was arrested after one of his juvenile passengers was killed in a crash on Sunday.

The San Jose Police Department said the suspect, Jose Martinez, was also allegedly driving a stolen car when the crash happened and fled the scene.

Police accuse Martinez of crashing the car into a tree and light pole around 3 a.m. in the area of Story Road and King Road, killing one female juvenile victim and seriously injuring three other juveniles.

Police said one of the boys has serious life-threatening injuries, but the other two people are expected to recover from their serious injuries.

According to police, a records check on the registration revealed that the car was reported stolen out of the city of Mountain View.

Martinez is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving a stolen vehicle and hit & run.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the deceased victim’s identity once they confirm who she is and notify her family.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.