Police: San Leandro marijuana dispensary burglarized, 4 arrested

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A San Leandro marijuana dispensary was reportedly burglarized Sunday, according to officials.

The thieves allegedly stole wads of cash stored in two safes and cannabis product from their inventory.

The newly opened business, located at 1915 Fairway Dr., had an alarm system and surveillance cameras, but the thieves were gone by the time police arrived.

Surveillance footage showed four suspects masked and gloved, forced opened the back door.

Detectives were able to get a license plate from one of the two cars involved.

Monday morning, detectives located the suspect vehicle and followed it.

By Wednesday morning, the suspects had reportedly committed at least three additional burglaries, including an Oakland business where a safe was taken.

The suspects were found at an East Oakland home a few hours later, where several arrests were made, according to authorities.

Detectives found the safe that was stolen in Oakland with damage after the suspects tried to break it open.

During the investigation, detectives found a storage locker in San Leandro that was connected to one of the suspects.

Inside the locker, detectives found a collection of weapons, including semi-auto handguns, assault rifles, high capacity magazines and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

In addition to weapons, nearly $40,000 in cash was found.

“This is still very much an on-going investigation,” Lt. Isaac Benabou said. “However, we’re satisfied knowing several deadly weapons have been taken off the streets and out of the hands of dangerous criminals.”

The suspects arrested have been identified as 35-year-old Terrell Gibson, 26-year-old Darrian Williams, 29-year-old Jaime Kilgore and 21-year-old Quinn Edwards.