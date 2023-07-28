(KRON) — A San Rafael man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly invaded a homeless woman’s tent and fired a gun.

San Rafael Police Department officers booked Eli Weston Harald, 33, into a Marin County jail on several felony charges.

The tent invasion and shooting happened at a homeless encampment set up in a parking lot near the Falkirk Cultural Center, police said. Just before 4:30 a.m. on July 22, Harald tried to get into a woman’s tent, police said.

“A female victim in the tent began blowing a whistle to try and stop the suspect from breaking in. Another person sleeping in their vehicle witnessed what was happening and turned on their headlights, and drove toward the suspect to stop the attack,” SRPD wrote.

“The suspect backed away from the tent and then fired a single gunshot. After the shot was fired, the suspect and another occupant fled in a gray pickup truck,” SRPD wrote.

Several people called 911 and gave officers the license plate number of the pickup truck.

SRPD notified Marin County law enforcement agencies that the “armed and dangerous suspect” was still at large.

On Thursday around 9 p.m., a San Rafael police officer saw the pickup truck and pulled it over. The officer arrested Harald and found a gun inside the truck.

Harald was interviewed by police and booked into jail on charges including willful gross negligence of discharging a firearm in public, possession of a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in public, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of body armor. Harald is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

“SRPD is working to address and mitigate the safety concerns of encampments located throughout San Rafael. Additionally, our S.A.F.E. Team, Special Operations Unit, and our partnering agencies have been doing continuous outreach to offer services and assistance to those experiencing homelessness,” the San Rafael Police Department wrote.