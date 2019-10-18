Police: Santa Rosa elementary school worker arrested for inappropriate conduct with minor

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a woman for reportedly sending sexually explicit messages to a minor, according to authorities.

Officers initially received information that a woman could be engaging in inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old.

The child’s parent suspected that a woman had been sending her son inappropriate messages through social media.

Detectives began to investigate after obtaining several leads.

They determined that the suspect had been in communication with the boy through social media for several months, posing as a juvenile girl.

During that time, there were a numerous amount of sexually explicit messages exchanged between the two.

On Oct. 16, officers took 54-year-old Sandra Lee Champie to the Santa Rosa Police Department where they interviewed her.

Immediately after the interview, Champie was booked into county jail for contact with a minor to commit a criminal offense and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Champie is a part-time employee at Madrone Elementary School.

Police say there isn’t any information to suggest that any inappropriate physical contact occurred between the suspect and the victim.

The boy is not a student at Madrone Elementary, and police don’t believe Champie had any inappropriate contact with any students at the school.

No additional details are available at this time.