Police: Santa Rosa sex offender found on high school campus, arrested

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A sex offender was arrested Thursday after being found on a Santa Rosa school campus.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said the suspect, a 53-year-old transient, was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the Santa Rosa High School campus.

Police say the suspect, Liam Atkins, did not have permission or a legitimate reason to be on the campus.

Because of his sex offender status from a prior conviction, Atkins is not allowed to be on school campuses, according to police.

Police say some students were at the school at the same time as Atkins because of summer programs.

Atkins was booked in the county jail for violating his parole and being on school grounds.

Back in 2015, the suspect was arrested for indecent exposure in Santa Rosa.

