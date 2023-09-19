SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Montgomery High School student in Santa Rosa was arrested Tuesday for bringing an imitation firearm to school, police said. The student is 14 years old.

School officials called the Santa Rosa Police Department at 9:55 a.m. reporting that a firearm may be on campus.

“A student posted a video on social media showing what appeared to be a firearm inside of an open backpack belonging to another student. Staff was able to quickly identify the student who posted the video, and the student who was the subject of the recording,” SRPD wrote.

Both students were immediately removed from their classes.

SRPD officers discovered that one of the students brought an imitation firearm to school and hid it in his locker. A police officer found it and confirmed it was an imitation firearm.

“Based on the investigation, it is not believed this incident is gang-related, nor was the item brandished by the student,” police wrote.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested for possession of an imitation firearm at a public school. He was released into the custody of a parent.

“Parents and students are reminded to contact the police department, school administrators, or a trusted adult on campus if they have information about a potential crime or campus safety concern,” SRPD wrote. For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, call 707-528-5222.

The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to 945 emergency calls from schools around the city in 2022, according to the police union. Earlier this year, a 16-year-old Montgomery High School student was stabbed to death inside an art classroom. A 15-year-old freshman was arrested and charged in connection to the killing.