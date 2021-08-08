Police say they detained man who allegedly jumped into traffic swinging metal rod

PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma managed to safely detain a suspect who reportedly jumped into traffic swinging a large metal rod on a busy street Saturday night.

Callers first reported to police about 9 p.m. that a man wielding a golf club was in traffic on Petaluma Boulevard North at Gossage Avenue. The roadway is a 45 mph stretch with a sweeping bend.

Officers found the suspect, 44-year-old Cruz De Leon, at the intersection with a metal rod. They negotiated with him until he dropped the metal rod and he was taken into custody without the use of force, police said. No injuries were reported.

After he was detained, De Leon reportedly told officers he would test positive for methamphetamine. He was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.