Police search for 2 men accused of assaulting woman on Mountain View trail

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly assaulted a woman on a trail in Mountain View.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers arrived at Stevens Creek Trail between Creekside Park and Central Expressway.

A Sunnyvale woman called the police department reporting that she was assaulted by two men.

She told authorities that the men came out of the bushes and approached her while she was walking on the trail.

The victim said that they tried to grab her and pull down her pants, but she screamed and fought back before running away to a safe location.

The victim describes the suspects as:

A white man between 20 and 30 years old, curly blonde hair, wearing a gray shirt and jeans

A white man in his 40s, about 5’10” tall, large build, brown hair, wearing a blue shirt and jeans

Police continue to investigate at this time.

If you have any information or see anyone matching the suspect’s description, you are asked to call 911.