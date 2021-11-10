Police search for 2 men involved in armed robbery at Santa Rosa bank

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a bank in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Around 8:32 a.m., police officers responded to an armed robbery at Westamerica Bank on Guerneville Road.

Officers canvassed the area around the neighborhood for suspects, witnesses and evidence that would assist with the investigation.

Santa Rosa Police Department

SRPD Violent Crime Detectives took over the investigation.

Based on the investigation, authorities believe two men entered the bank on the east side of the building. Both men were carrying handguns and the suspects tied up four bank employees.

The robbers stole money from the bank, but were unable to get into the vault.

The two men then fled the bank on foot.

The robbers were described as two men in dark clothing, ski masks and hoodies. One man had a white knitted cap.

SRPD detectives are investigating if the suspects left in a vehicle, but at this time, have no vehicle information.

The exact amount of money is still being determined, but police say the amount will not be released.

No victims were physically hurt during the robbery.

At this time, SRPD detectives are investigating the incident and looking for anyone who witnessed the bank robbery or has information that would help with the case. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact SRPD by tapping here.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the robbery.