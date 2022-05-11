BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating two suspects responsible for stealing packages from at least one residence, the Brentwood Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. Police said the two stole committed the crimes in the area of Toulouse Lane and Mediterraneo Place on April 29.

The two unidentified subjects entered an older white Honda Civic after the theft, according to police. Photos show one of the suspects was wearing a red t-shirt, and the other was wearing a New York Yankees hat and hoodie.

The victim residence had surveillance video that shows the subject wearing red using a what appears to be a card or piece of paper to cover the camera. Once the camera was covered, the surveillance video did not capture the suspects taking the packages from the front porch.

KRON On is streaming live

Based on the photos and videos released by Brentwood police, at least two of boxes on the front porch are Amazon packages. Police say if anyone has any information of the identity of these subjects to contact Brentwood PD Dispatch at 925-809-791.

The area of the residence is roughly 1.5 miles off Highway 4.