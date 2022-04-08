FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for two suspects linked to an arson and burglary at a Walmart in Fremont, authorities said on Friday in a Nixle alert. The incident happened back on March 23 on Albrae Street.

Fremont police said an investigation determined the reported arson was linked to a burglary involving two suspects at the store. Police are asking for the public’s helping in finding these two suspects.

Suspect 1: Police described as a “light-skinned male” of medium height and build with facial hair. He was last seen by police wearing grey hoodie, jeans, a black hat with a white symbol on the front, black and red Nike shoes, and a black mask.

Suspect 2: Police said he is a tall light-skinned male with a medium build and facial hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and pants, a black hat with a red Republic of California symbol. Police said the second suspect watched the fire in the automotive section of the Walmart.

The Walmart is located right off the I-880 highway going southbound — roughly one mile away from John F. Kennedy High School in Fremont.

If anyone has information that could help with this investigation, police say to contact Detective Travis MacDonald at 510-790-6927 or via email tmacdonald@fremont.gov.