Police search for 3 men who robbed hardware store in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Danville Police are seeking three suspects involved in a robbery at a hardware store located at 3438 Camino Tassajara, that occurred Sunday, Dec. 5.

At approximately 3:48 p.m., police were called to a verbal argument at the store, according to a statement issued by the police. Based on the initial investigation, police determined that three men entered the store and took tools worth approximately $1,100.

According to police, an employee attempted to get the license plate number of the suspects’ vehicle and was assaulted by one of the suspects, who stole the employee’s phone and then fled with two other suspects in a tan-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer. The employee suffered minor injuries.

The three suspects are described by police as follows: Asian male, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey; Asian male, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey; Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, wearing a black hat, white T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Danville Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to please contact Officer Vince Barbero at vbarbero@danville.ca.gov.

