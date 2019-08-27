Police search for 3 suspects in Great Mall robbery

MILPITAS (KRON) – Milpitas police are searching for three men believed to be responsible for robbing a jewelry store at the Great Mall Sunday night.

That crime triggered panic at the mall with employees and shoppers confusing the robbery with an active shooter.

While reports of an active shooter turned out not to be true, at the time, it seemed very real to those working there.

What people were responding too, was likely the crash of glass as thieves robbed Valliani Jewelers about 7:33 p.m.

In an abundance of caution, police from all over the South Bay descended on the mall, locked it down, and then systematically searched and evacuated those who were inside.

No evidence of a shooting was found.

The police department released these surveillance images of the suspects involved.

Authorities say they were last seen running through the mall and exiting through Entrance #1 into a parking lot.

The suspected vehicle is a black four-door sedan.

Ironically, two and a half hours before the Milpitas smash-and-grab, these men are suspected of robbing the Valliani Jewelers in Modesto.

In this case, there were reports that shots were fired too, though there were not.

At this time, police are unsure if the suspects in these cases are the same.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (408) 586-2400.