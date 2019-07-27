Police search for 3 suspects who robbed UPS driver in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) – Petaluma police are searching for the three men who robbed a UPS driver on Friday morning.

Around 10:48 a.m., police responded to the report of a robbery outside the Verizon store located at 401 Kenilworth Drive.

Authorities say the driver was making a delivery at the store and as he was unloading packages, two men pushed him and grabbed multiple boxes from the hand truck.

Officials say the two men then got into a silver Hyundai SUV with a driver inside. The SUV had dealer plates.

The car fled the scene and headed southbound on US-101.

Among the items stolen were cell phones and watches.

According to police, two of the suspects were wearing hoodies which covered their faces.

The three suspects were described as three black men, one with a grey hoodie and one with a white hoodie.

The delivery man was not injured in this robbery.

If you witnessed the incident or have information, you are asked to call the police department at (707) 778-4372.