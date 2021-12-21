Police search for armed men accused of robbing woman at Palo Alto train station

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for two men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:17 p.m., a woman in her twenties reported to police that she had been robbed at the University Ave. train station.

Police say the men took her backpack and other belongings before speeding away from the scene in a white four-door Nissan sedan.

The victim was not injured, police say.

Investigators determined that the woman was standing near the train platform when the men pulled out a gun and took her backpack, credit cards, portable charger, and Nike tennis shoes that she was wearing at the time.

Authorities say a woman in her 80s tried to help but the men pointed the gun at her too

The suspected vehicle was last seen heading towards University Circle.

The suspects are described as being about 25-years-old and were wearing black shirts and face coverings.

As police continue to investigate, they ask you to call (650) 329-2413 if you have any information.

Authorities say there have been no other recent crimes, similar to this one, that has happened at Palo Alto transit stations.