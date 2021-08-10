Police search for armed suspect who attempted to rob Pacifica market

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Police are working to identify the suspect who attempted to rob a Pacifica market on Thursday.

Photo: Pacifica Police Department

Police say on Aug. 5 around 9:50 p.m., officers arrived at the Ramallah Plaza on the 2400 block of Skyline Boulevard.

An employee told authorities that a suspect came into the market, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

Officials say the employee left the store immediately and was not injured.

The suspect, described as an African American male about 45 to 50 years old, was wearing a black beanie, red face mask, black San Francisco Giants jacket and blue jeans.

Police say he was last seen running on Manor Drive.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.