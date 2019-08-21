Police search for assault suspect in Berkeley, victim in critical condition

BERKELEY (KRON) – Berkeley police are looking for whoever assaulted a man early Tuesday morning.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and it all happened just a few feet away from some UC Berkeley freshman dorms.

The victim of this assault is still in critical condition.

Police say he’s between 40 and 50-years-old and was found on the steps near the dormitory halls.

Tuesday was move-in day for freshman, so parents were doubling up on the safety talks.

“Be aware of your surroundings 24 hours a day. Don’t go anywhere by yourself, and definitely, don’t wanna be out after dark,” Paul Gurewitz said.

Advice from dad Paul Gurewitz as he moves his freshman Helene into Beverly Cleary dormitory.

Appropriate reminders, just hours after a man was found unconscious and bleeding across the street.

“Around 1:56 in the morning, our officers were flagged down near Channing and Telegraph. They were directed nearby where they found a man who was down on the ground. He had serious injuries,” Officer Alex McDougall said.

Police say they still don’t know what led to the assault, but believe a weapon may have been used.

“Berkeley, in general, is a pretty safe place I think, we have a fairly low level of violent crime, of course, it does happen but that’s where we urge people to take basic safety precautions and look out for themselves,” McDougall said.

“It was a factor against me coming to Berkeley, just the safety thing,” Helene said.

Helene says she’d already heard of crimes happening in and around campus from current students.

Just two days ago, a sexual battery was reported at the Martin Luther King Jr. Building.

“A little concerned, I don’t wanna be out alone, especially first year,” Helene said.

University police say as they move in, students are reminded of the public safety resources already available, including night safety escorts and 911 emergency phones across campus.

Helene says she’s planning to be proactive too.

“I feel like I dunno if I’m smart about it. I’ll be fine and maybe if I take action, join a student group, I can help future generations, feel like it’s not a part in their decision making that they don’t have to worry about it,” Helene said.

Police are still looking for information on the assault that happened Monday night.

If anyone was in the area of Channing and Telegraph right around two a.m., you’re asked to call Berkeley police.