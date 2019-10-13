Police search for ‘at risk’ 75-year-old man reported missing in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a missing 75-year-old man, according to authorities.

John Newborn reportedly walked away from his home in the area of Talbot Avenue, between 4th Street and Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa.

Officials say Newborn has memory issues and does not walk very well.

He was last seen wearing the shirt in the photo attached.

If you have any information on Newborn’s whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.