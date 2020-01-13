Police search for attempted break-in suspects in Marin County

NOVATO (KRON) – Police in Novato are seeking help from the public in locating suspects who attempted to break into a home on Sunday.

Around 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of Fairway Drive following a report of an attempted break-in.

The resident told police that several males were trying to break into the home and fled the scene when the resident started yelling at them.

Police say the resident saw the suspects flee the scene in an older model, black Mercedes with dark tinted windows.

(Novato Police Department)

Surveillance video captured the suspects outside of the home.

Police say the suspects appear to be young men wearing dark clothes and gloves.

Shortly after the attempted burglary, a residence in the Marinwood area of unincorporated Marin County was burglarized.

Police believe the same suspects and vehicle were associated with the burglary.

(Novato Police Department)

Police continue to investigate the two incidents and are searching for the suspects caught on camera.

The images that the police released were from both locations.

If you recognize the men or have any information, you are asked to contact police at (415) 897-4361.