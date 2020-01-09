Police search for car wanted in two Walnut Creek residential burglaries

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Walnut Creek police want you to be on the lookout for this black Honda Civic.

Police say the car is involved in two residential burglaries that happened Wednesday morning.

The first happened at 8:30 on Candleberry Road near Citrus Avenue.

The second one about three miles away around 10:30 on Calderlane near Homestead Drive.

In both cases, police say two men wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts got away in the two-door Honda Civic without a license plate.

If you have any information or surveillance footage, call Walnut Creek police.

