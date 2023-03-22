Authorities are seeking information of this suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run on March 16 (Petaluma Police Department).

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The driver linked to a hit-and-run on March 16 is being sought after by police, the Petaluma Police Department said Wednesday in a Nixle alert. Police said a Chevrolet Camaro (pictured above) crashed into a retaining wall at a home on the 1500 block of Colwood Drive around 1 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and found damage in the front yard of the residence, police said. Witnesses said the Camaro drove away eastbound on Colwood Drive.

Police followed a “fluid trail” southbound on Crinella Drive and saw the suspect vehicle parked on Parent Way. The car was unoccupied.

The Camaro’s damage was “consistent” with the collision at the aforementioned residence, according to the Nixle alert. Missing vehicle parts were located at the home.

Petaluma police is requesting anyone with video of the suspect vehicle or information relating to incident to contact Officer Mario Giomi at 707-776-3722 or at mgiomi@cityofpetaluma.org.