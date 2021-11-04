Police search for driver involved in El Cerrito road rage shooting

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a road rage shooting on Wednesday in El Cerrito.

Around 12:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 55th Street and School Street following reports of a shooting.

Police arrived to find shell casings and broken glass on the road.

Those involved were not on the scene when the police got there.

While officers remained on the scene, an officer spotted the victim’s car in Richmond.

The victim told officials that the other driver got angry after a ‘traffic maneuver and escalated a minor conflict into violent action.’

The victim was not injured in the shooting. The car sustained damage.

Officers located the suspected vehicle involved which is a black PT Cruiser.

If you have any information or video from the incident, you are asked to contact detectives at (510) 215-4422 or (510) 215-4446.