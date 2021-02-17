Police search for driver who approached 13-year-old in Hillsborough

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Hillsborough Police Department

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Hillsborough are searching for the driver who approached a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon.

The police department posted photos on Twitter of the suspected vehicle, a 2003-2005 Honda Civic Hybrid.

“We would like to speak to the driver,” the post read.

Around 2:15 p.m., the incident occurred in the 400 block of El Centro Road.

Police say the driver asked the girl if she wanted a ride but she fled the area yelling ‘No’ twice.

No description of the driver was released.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hillsborough Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News