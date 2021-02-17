Police search for driver who approached 13-year-old in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Hillsborough are searching for the driver who approached a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon.
The police department posted photos on Twitter of the suspected vehicle, a 2003-2005 Honda Civic Hybrid.
“We would like to speak to the driver,” the post read.
Around 2:15 p.m., the incident occurred in the 400 block of El Centro Road.
Police say the driver asked the girl if she wanted a ride but she fled the area yelling ‘No’ twice.
No description of the driver was released.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hillsborough Police Department.