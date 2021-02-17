Police search for driver who approached 13-year-old in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Hillsborough are searching for the driver who approached a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon.

The police department posted photos on Twitter of the suspected vehicle, a 2003-2005 Honda Civic Hybrid.

“We would like to speak to the driver,” the post read.

Around 2:15 p.m., the incident occurred in the 400 block of El Centro Road.

Do you recognize me? We would like to speak to the driver of this 2003-2005 Honda Civic Hybrid that contacted a 13YO girl yesterday @ 2:15PM in the 400 blk of El Centro RD. Driver asked the girl if she wanted a ride & fled after she yelled “No” twice. Call HPD if you have info pic.twitter.com/v47AD4X5XW — Hillsborough PD (CA) (@HillsboroughPD) February 18, 2021

Police say the driver asked the girl if she wanted a ride but she fled the area yelling ‘No’ twice.

No description of the driver was released.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hillsborough Police Department.