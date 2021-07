SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An 88-year-old woman was critically injured on Wednesday night after being hit by a car, according to San Francisco police.

Officials say the woman was hit near Alamo Square and the car fled the area.

Police are working to identify the driver at this time.

No suspect or suspect vehicle description has been released at this time.

If you have any information or witnessed the incident, you are asked to call (415) 575-4444.