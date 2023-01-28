KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) — A gray Porsche crashed into a parked car before leaving the scene of the collision near Berkeley, and the Kensington Police Department is on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved.

On Thursday around 11:36 a.m., a gray or silver-colored Porsche convertible crashed into a parked car on the 600 block of Welsely Avenue. Witnesses at the scene reported that the driver of the Porsche drove away at a high speed, and they did not attempt to reach the owner of the vehicle.

KPD is asking for help to identify the driver or owner of the Porsche involved. KPD believes the damage to the Porsche should be on the car’s right, front fender. Police say there was also a passenger in the vehicle.

Before the crash, the car was seen traveling west, down the hill from the top of Welsely Avenue. If you recognize this vehicle, please contact KPD.