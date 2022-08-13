PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Asleep at around 3:30 Friday morning, a woman on the 700 block of B Street in Petaluma says she woke up to a man she had never seen before — lifting her bed covers and touching her leg.

She tells police he ran off when she screamed. Another woman inside the house never saw the intruder.

When officers arrived, he was long gone. Now, investigators are checking with neighbors who may have surveillance footage that may shed light on who they are looking for.

Police say it’s unclear how the man got inside the house.

“I think it’s really important that we, you know, believe the victim in this case,” said neighbor Kathryn Keats. “As a survivor myself, I think that it’s the most important thing that we can do.”

Police say the woman described a man with broad shoulders, wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt and black pants. Neighbor Marcus Gallegos lives across the street from the victim.

“I’m not going to concern myself with our neighborhood. I have lived on B Street in this house for 52 years, and this was the first time that any incident like this has ever occurred,” Gallegos said.

And, although police say there have been no other similar crimes reported in the area. This serves as a good reminder to the public to always keep your doors and windows locked.

“It’s very disturbing in our community,” said another resident. “You know, it’s a quiet town, and we don’t — we don’t get a lot of that.”