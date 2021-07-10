Police search for man slapped inside Hayward gas station

HAYWARD (KRON) Hayward Police are asking for help identifying the victim in a surveillance video that shows an elderly Asian man being slapped inside a gas station.

On July 5th Hayward Police received a report of the assault inside the Chevron gas station near the Southland Mall.

The person reporting the incident told police the victim was approached by a man who asked him twice if he was Asian, then slapped him across the face.

After the incident both the suspect and victim left the store.

The person reporting the crime was able to provide police the suspect’s license plate number.

In a Facebook post, Hayward police said they have conducted a “follow-up” on the suspect’s identity, but without a victim to assist them, the investigation cannot move forward.

The Hayward Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the victim’s identity to contact Detective McGiboney at 510-293-7176.