(BCN) — Sonoma State University police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a sexual assault last week.

Police say the assault happened early in the morning on Sept. 3 in Tuscany Village, a Sonoma State University student residence.

Police describe the suspect as a Latino man, 19 to 22 years old, with a medium-heavy build, black hair, a goatee and stubble. He is possibly over 6 feet tall, police reported.

He is described as having an olive complexion, an eye-freckle in his left eye, a mole next to his left nostril and acne on the left side of his mouth (towards his left cheek).

He also has several tattoos, one reptile-like one on his right forearm and another with at least the number 198 on his left tricep muscle, according to police.

He was seen wearing black cargo pants, a gray T-shirt with a picture of a sunset on the front and back and may have been carrying a black sweatshirt or hoodie.

The department has released a sketch of the suspect.

Police encourage anyone with information that might further the investigation to called them at 707-664-4444.