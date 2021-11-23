Police search for man who rammed 2 patrol cars in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Petaluma are searching for a man who rammed a stolen car into two patrol cars on Sunday.

Steven M. Perez is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, evading police, and resisting arrest.

According to authorities, Perez stole a car from a business on Hopper Street. When police arrived on the scene, Perez sped off, resisting arrest.

Photo: Petaluma Police Department

Officials say Perez ‘intentionally rammed two marked police vehicles.’ Officers were in the cars at the time but neither of them was injured.

Both patrol cars sustained moderate damage.

Perez kept driving onto Hopper Street and continued to toward a hotel and construction site near Petaluma River, police say.

When driving through a construction site, police say they lost sight of the car. They located it moments later unoccupied.

Police searched the area but could not find Perez.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering $2,500 for information leading to Perez’s arrest.

Authorities advise residents to call 911 if they see Perez — Do not approach him.

If you have any information, police ask you to call them at (707) 778-4532.