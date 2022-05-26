ALBANY, Calif. (KRON) — The Albany Police Department is searching for a man who sexually battered a 14-year-old on their way to school, the department announced Thursday afternoon. The victim was battered Tuesday morning around 8:28 a.m. on the 400 block of Evelyn Avenue.

Police said the victim was approached by the suspect in the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Evelyn Avenue. According to police, the victim described the suspect as a mediumly-built bald Black man around 40-50 years old with a black and gray stubble-type beard.

The suspect was reportedly last seen wearing a blueish jacket and gray sweatpants, according to police. Police did not reveal the gender of the of the victim.

Albany police said they are providing extra patrols on walking routes children may take when going to and from school. No other information was released.