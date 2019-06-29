Police search for man who stole cigarette rack from Petaluma gas station

PETALUMA (KRON) – Police in Petaluma are searching for a suspect who stole a display rack of cigarettes from a Texaco station on Friday evening.

Around 5:39 p.m., police say the man grabbed the rack from the station located at 421 Petaluma Boulevard South.

Authorities say he then fled the scene in a red four-door car that was parked in the area.

The suspect is described as a white man with a full beard between the age of 35 and 40 years old. Police say he is about 6’1″ and weighs about 200 pounds.

Surveillance images of the man were released.

If you recognize him or have information, you are asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4371.