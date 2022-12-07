Anyone can order a Mexican Pizza on May 19, but there is a select group that can get one on May 17 or May 18. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who attempted a “strong arm robbery” at a Taco Bell Cantina Tuesday night in Berkeley, the University of California Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. inside the chain’s location at 2528 Durant Ave.

The suspect is described to be 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull and black/teal pants. He was last seen going westbound on Durant Avenue, according to police.

The Taco Bell Cantina is located right outside of UC Berkeley’s campus, approximately two blocks away from the southernmost part of the university. Police did not say if anyone was injured during the incident.

Police say if you have information about this case to call Berkeley police at 510-981-5900 (Case #22-57397).