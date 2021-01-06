Police search for men who attacked San Francisco woman, stole bulldog

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An alarming attack leaving a San Francisco woman in pain and in search of her pup.

30-year-old Sarah Vorhaus was walking her dog Tuesday evening when she was approached by three men.

It happened on the 1700 block of Hyde Street.

One of them hit her in the face a number of times before pulling a gun and grabbing her five-month-old french bulldog.

“And he said, give me your dog. And then he punched me, and then he punched me again in the face and I don’t know, he took Chloe and ran away with Chloe. And then I just started screaming, I didn’t know what else to do, I screamed as loud as I could, everyone came to the street and called the ambulance, there was this wonderful woman across the street who is an EMT, who was taking care of me, my face was gushing blood. I haven’t been back to my apartment since this happened, it’s really emotional for me to be standing right here where it happened,” Sarah said.

Sarah Vorhause is okay but desperately misses her pup.

Again, police are searching for that missing, gray bulldog, and the men involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police.