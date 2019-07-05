Police find missing at-risk 75-year-old woman in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – The Fairfield Police Department has located an at-risk woman reported missing on Thursday night.

Police say 75-year-old Lavienna ‘Elizabeth’ Chisamore was last seen at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to authorities, Chisamore left her home in the 2100 block of Nottingham Drive on foot.

Officials say she suffers from dementia, diabetes, and schizophrenia.

Chisamore is described as a white woman who is 5’5″ and weighs about 230 pounds. She is said to walk hunched over.

She was wearing blue shorts, black or blue tank top and had a walking cane when she was last seen.