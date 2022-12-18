Update: As of 8:17 p.m., Rufus Hawkins has been safely located.

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is asking the community to help find 84-year-old Rufus Hawkins.

Hawkins was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the 3800 block of MacArthur Blvd. wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. Police describe him as a 6-foot Black man who weighs 150 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and gray facial hair.

Police said his family reported that Hawkins is in good health but has dementia. Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department’s missing persons unit at 510-238-3641.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.