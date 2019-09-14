Police search for missing at-risk woman in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – Police in San Leandro are asking for help in locating an at-risk woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.

40-year-old Lisa Hoover left her home on Juana Avenue around 1 p.m. on Friday and did not return.

Police say she is considered to be a dependent adult with special needs.

Hoover is 5’8″ tall, weighs about 145-pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants and sandals.

Police are now asking for help in their investigation to locate Hoover.

If you see her or have any information, you are asked to call police at (510) 577-2740.