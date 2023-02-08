GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who apparently ran away Tuesday, according to police.

Police are warning the public that if you see him, proceed with caution because he “may become violent.”

Cayden Mullen-Diaz was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he ran away from the 7800 block of Carmel Street in Gilroy.

Mullen-Diaz is described as four feet, 11 inches tall, about 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored VANS hoodie, grey jeans, black and white shoes and was carrying a backpack.

If you locate Cayden or know his location, please contact the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350, or 9-1-1 if appropriate.